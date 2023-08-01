The Ajman Police General Command returned the joy to the heart of Hala and her family, which was extinguished by the fires of the Ajman One Tower fire, which occurred at the end of last month in the Rashidiya area of ​​Ajman.

In detail, Lieutenant-Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al-Kaabi, Head of Al-Madina Comprehensive Police Station, said that during the fire management team’s inspection of the damaged apartments in the tower after evacuating them from the residents, they noticed the remains of burnt flowers and party arrangements, in addition to a burnt school student’s graduation certificate as well.

As a result, the tenant of the apartment was contacted, as he stated that the family was in the process of organizing a party to celebrate the graduation of their daughter, Hala, from school, but the fire accident prevented the party from being organized.

Based on the community responsibility of the Ajman Police, the city’s comprehensive police station, in cooperation with the Media and Public Relations Department, organized a party under the auspices and presence of Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, where Hala’s family was invited, then she was invited and surprised with a party inside the center to return her joy and happiness.

The Director General of Police Operations honored Hala and congratulated her on her graduation. He handed her a graduation certificate, an alternative to her burnt certificate, which was extracted in coordination with the competent authorities, thus bringing back the joy of the family to the Ajman Police, fulfilling its social responsibility towards members of society in an effort to make them happy and enhance their satisfaction with the services provided by the police.

For its part, the family extended its thanks and appreciation to Ajman Police for the generous initiative, stressing that the atmosphere of overwhelming joy that Ajman Police drew on their daughter’s face made them forget the negative impact that the fire had on their souls, wishing Ajman Police and its leadership continued success and leadership in community service and the promotion of security and safety.