In a short film about the new episode of the controversial program, it appears that a major dispute arose between Kim Kardashian and her sister, Courtney, over an issue dating back to 2022.

According to Courtney, Kim took advantage of her sister’s wedding in Italy, a year ago, to do a business deal, during the wedding.

And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” indicated that Kim Kardashian had completed a deal to co-found the new clothing company, “Chow Kim”, in cooperation with Dolce & Gabbana.

The famous Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, was the official sponsor of Courtney’s wedding to Travis Parker, in May 2022.

Courtney accused her sister of stealing the important moment in her life, which is the wedding, in order to make a business deal.

“There are no limits. There is no respect towards me,” Courtney said in the soon-to-air episode.

Details of the “crisis” between the two sisters have not yet been revealed.