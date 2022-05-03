Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The parks in various cities of the Al Dhafra region witnessed a large turnout of the people and residents during the first and second days of Eid Al Fitr to enjoy the wonderful ideal atmosphere provided by the municipality of the Al Dhafra region in all the public parks and lane parks scattered in Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Al Silaa, Delma Island, Al Marfa and Liwa.

The municipality was keen to provide recreational facilities to the residents in the parks that contain sports and recreational activities that encourage the practice of sports and enhance the efficiency of asset management, infrastructure and public utilities and maintain their effectiveness to enhance the emirate’s attractiveness and lifestyle and quality of life through multi-activity parks to serve residential neighborhoods in separate areas in all cities of the region Al Dhafra, according to designs that distinguish components and criteria of sustainability, diversity and distance from traditionalism to serve the local community and visitors.

The mild weather contributed to making parks the best option for the majority of families. Ahmed Jaber Al-Shorbagy, one of the pioneers of public parks, confirms that it is one of the best options that most people go to during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, which prompted him to go with his family members and relatives to the new ADNOC Park in Madinat Zayed, which It was recently opened and included a distinguished set of options available to visitors, whether through the multiple games space as well as the well-coordinated green areas next to the different seating areas, and despite the garden being crowded with a large number of visitors, everyone was happy.

Mona Al-Sayed believes that the mild weather during these days made the options to go out to various individuals from public parks, commercial centers and open spaces, and that she preferred to go out to the mini-zoo in Madinat Zayed with her family members in response to the desire of her children who insisted on watching deer, monkeys and various animals in the park and was surprised With a large number of individuals and visitors in the park, which added more fun and joy to the wonderful atmosphere and mild weather.