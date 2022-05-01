Mattia Zaccagni scores a goal and mimics a baby bump: his girlfriend, the influencer Chiara Nasti, is pregnant with their first child together

Last night the match between Spezia and Lazio was played, which saw the Romans win by 4 to 3. One of the goals was scored by the young midfielder Mattia Zaccagni and many have noticed his sweet exultation. The Biancocelesti footballer, after scoring, mimicked a pacifier with his finger and put the ball under his shirt imitating a baby bump. The dedication is obviously for his partner Chiara Nastiwho is expecting their first child together.

It is not clear whether this is a celebration prepared or if Zaccagni exploded in that gesture for the happiness of the moment and has improvised. What is certain is that the Italian midfielder, who from this year wears the Lazio shirt, is about to become a dad.

The importance of victory of his team yesterday counts a lot, sure. Lazio, thanks to yesterday’s three points, realizes its place among the candidates for next year’s Europa League and brings Juventus closer to fourth place for a possible qualification in the Champions League.

But this is undoubtedly a great deal too important personal and family milestone by Mattia.

The love between Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti

The love between Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti, famous model and influencer, broke out a few months ago. In the past she had made it to the news for the relation with Nicolò Zaniolo, a Roma player.

But it is with the player of the other Roman team that the model seems to have found true love. Love that will soon be crowned with the arrival of a sweet baby in the house.

Mattia’s exultation served as the first announcement, but immediately afterwards gods appeared sweet post also on social.

We are full of happiness and we can’t wait to become parents .. we look forward to the love of our life. I love you papy😍🍼❤️🤰❤️

This is the sweet one dedication by Chiara on Instagram for the baby on the way and for his beloved companion.

Later Nasti also published another post. This time it is a video and the images show the emotion of the young couple in the moments of first ultrasound.