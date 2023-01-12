After yesterday’s scare, Alvaro Morata can breathe a sigh of relief: Alice Campello is better and is out of intensive care

Yesterday was one of the best days of my life Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello. The Spanish footballer and the Italian model have in fact become parents for the fourth time. At the same time it was one of the worst days, as Alice had complications after giving birth and ended up in the intensive care unit. A few hours later, fortunately, she recovered and was discharged.

Credit: alvaromorata – Instagram

Morata and Campello are one of the most loved couples. In 2005 they pronounced the fateful “yes” on the magnificent stage of Venice and in the following years they created a beautiful family.

The little ones Leonardo, Edoardo and Alessandro, since yesterday, have welcomed the little one into the house beautifulthe little girl that Alvaro above all wanted so much.

The joy at the birth of the fourth daughter, however, was somewhat tainted by some complications that Alice had during childbirth and that forced the doctors of the Madrid hospital to admit her to intensive care. The Spanish champion wrote:

Yesterday Bella was born and she is just as we dreamed of her. Unfortunately, after the birth, which went very well, the mother had complications that scared us a lot. Alice is strong and little by little she is recovering. Now she is in the intensive care unit of Clinica Universidad de Navarra and she is being cared for by wonderful doctors.

The relief of Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello

Credit: alvaromorata – Instagram

Fortunately the situation was resolved in a few hours and Alice is out of the intensive care unit already yesterday afternoon. However, it will take a few more days to process what happened.

Credit: alvaromorata – Instagram

Alvaro Morata, accompanying a photo which portrays his smiling Alice holding little Bella in her arms, wrote: