Wearing a pearl white flamenco dress, with a red carnation in her hair and accompanied by her husband and son, María del Mar Moreno lived the great day of the May Crosses in Cartagena from noon. The joy, the color, the music and the party caught her like many other people from Cartagena who already, around 1:30 p.m., milled around the Plaza del Icue to see the musical group Aires de Calle. At that time, the old town was beginning to fill up from boat to boat.

The color of the costumes and of the lanterns and the garlands of the decorations of the bars and altars stood out above all else. Like the music in the Plaza San Francisco with Adrián Ruiz and that of the King, with Pablo Maca. In each one of them, couples were seen dancing and having a good time, while having a soft drink, a rebujito or a marinera, like the one that Fracisco Castellón and his girlfriend Marta del Valle tasted, in a bar in Plaza San Sebastián.

«It has been difficult for us to get a table. It’s impossible,” she admitted. And it is that, having an aperitif, eating in a bar or in a restaurant in the old town became complicated without a reservation. For this reason, there were many who opted for the 32 bars distributed throughout the streets and squares. Canes for one and a half euros and dishes of rice, crumbs and lean meat with tomato from three euros a portion to five.

Sausages, black pudding and sausages, but also typical tapas and other more elaborate ones were tasted by the thousands of people who were gathering strength for the afternoon at that time. The good temperature was close to 25 degrees, and the desire to party helped the restaurateurs make good boxes. Some streets were packed, like Calle del Aire, where the Californios set up meals, or Palas, where the Resurrected created a good atmosphere.

Of the neighborhoods and the councils



Residents from the neighborhoods and councils were also seen there, and visitors from neighboring municipalities, such as San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar, and tourists joined, who immortalized the folkloric moment they were seeing with their cameras.

After the mini lunch break, the streets became crowded again from five in the afternoon. At that time going through Honda and Jara was very complicated. The local DJs raffled off the kids with their music, some of whom had their own bottle. It was here where the festival of the crosses was most distorted from its origin

Very close to there in the Plaza San Francisco, the Arte Payá group drew the attention of numerous audiences, such as Filiu in the Icue and the recent one in Juan XXIII. Among the best decorated crosses, the one of the Grupo Folclórico de La Palma stood out, in Cuesta de la Baronesa street, and those installed in Jara and Cañón. Also that of the Marraja Brotherhood, on Cuatro Santos street. The party is expected to last until well into the morning.