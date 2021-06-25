EP Friday 25 June 2021, 18:38

The councilors of the Government team of the Murcia City Council Carmen Fructuoso, Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, Andrés Guerrero and Esther Nevado visited the

Young Future urbanization, which already shows a new graffiti made on the occasion of the LGTBI Pride Week.

Local artist Angel Toren signed this new mural entitled ‘Love is love’, with which he wants to honor the diversity of gender identities using the colors of the LGBTI flag, municipal sources reported in a statement. In this way, in the mural you can see a waving flag that extends to the end of the horizon, symbolizing the different races and ideologies. For its elaboration they were necessary

60 cans and 15 liters of paint in a wide range of colors.

Likewise, and also on the occasion of Pride Week, the Bohemia square in the Santa María de Gracia neighborhood has a bench painted in the colors of the rainbow flag. With this action, a response is given to a

motion of the Municipal Board in which it was agreed to include a performance of this Pride Week in the neighborhood.

Both actions are part of the program organized by the Murcia City Council to commemorate LGTBI Pride and claim sexual diversity and effective equality for all people, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity.