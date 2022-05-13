In the National Park of Bogotá, only traces remain of what was one of the most emblematic shots of the city in recent years. More than 2,000 indigenous people from different communities have definitively abandoned this Friday the place where they lived for more than eight months. Most of the people were transferred to a provisional shelter on the outskirts of Bogotá and the rest have returned to their original territories from which they fled due to threats and violence. The eviction from the park was possible thanks to an agreement that the communities signed with the district government. The commitment includes economic support to finance their productive projects and housing alternatives in accordance with their socio-cultural practices.

Almost 600 children lived inside the park during these months, there were three births and two minors died of cardiorespiratory problems. Children and their families suffered from hunger and malnutrition. During this time none of them could go to school. EL PAÍS visited the park on several occasions to document life inside the camp. From there, Luz Marina Navarro, a 56-year-old leader of the Zenú community, said that the food that arrived at the camp during these months was from solidarity donations and that many times it was not enough for everyone: “We almost always have a pound of rice for breakfast, but sometimes it is not enough”.