90 percent of our stuff comes from a container. Maite Vermeulen, globalization correspondent at The Correspondent, this podcast. She heard the fact from colleague Maaike Goslinga, who grew up near the port of Rotterdam and is immensely intrigued by ‘the container’. And rightly so, because how much do we now know about the journey of (almost all) our stuff from overseas? Those who work on the container ships for months, for example. Or how shipping companies consolidate their dominant positions among themselves. In four episodes, Maite and Maaike enthusiastically enter the harbor to get answers to all their questions and meet the colorful characters who make this world trade possible.

Container concept Society Four episodes of 30 or 60 minutes.