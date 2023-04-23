EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Colombian ornithologist Juliana Soto knew that it was a woman because she said Mrs Kerr (Mrs. Kerr). Among the various Mister (sir), who appeared in an extensive book on birds of Colombia written in 1917 by the renowned naturalist Frank Chapman, Soto ran into a woman: Elizabeth Kerr. “It was impressive,” says the researcher and doctoral student at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. “Particularly because in many areas of science, such as biology, these female characters in the early stages of the discipline are quite rare, so it came as a complete surprise to me.”

Excited, she showed the citation about Kerr to her colleague Natalia Ocampo Peñuela, who was leading one of the Humboldt Institute’s Bio Expeditions bird projects, a nationwide initiative to re-study historic sites that hadn’t been sampled for a long time. 110 years. “We had never learned of any woman who collected birds or was a naturalist,” adds Ocampo. “We were always taught about collectors by men who, moreover, were from another country.” With the news, six other Colombian scientists joined and, as Ocampo says, they began almost detective work to find out who Kerr was.

The first thing, they remember, was to call the American Museum of Natural History, a place that, according to the same book by Chapman, had bought the specimens collected by Kerr, who, until now, they knew was American. They also knew, from the same text, that she had collected 194 birds in the Magdalena Valley, near Honda, and that they later sent her to Atrato, where she got 200 more specimens that she gave to the Museum.

The eight ornithologists who honored Elizabeth Kerr. Courtesy

Receiving photos of the specimens Kerr collected sparked a desire to find out more. It became an obsession. Also, and through the American Museum, they were able to see the correspondence that Kerr had with Chapman or that the latter had with Henry Osborn, president of the Museum at that time. “This gave us a window into how she was treated by these great naturalists like Chapman, who, by the way, was not that friendly,” says Ocampo. “She always seemed to be in trouble, asking Chapman for more money so she could fix her shotgun, for example. And he was always telling her that the specimens were not enough, that they were poorly prepared. Without thinking that she was alone in the jungle.

Each time they received testimony that Elizabeth Kerr existed was like going on an expedition itself. Go assembling the pieces. Specimens. Letters. And finally, an article written by herself. They learned that in 1912 Kerr had published a text in the prestigious scientific journal necklace, but they did not know the exact date. So, once again, using the journal’s database, the eight scientists set out to review issue by issue in order to find the document. Finally, they did it with the help of Professor Andrés Cuervo, curator of the ornithology collection of the Institute of Natural Sciences of the National University of Colombia. The title it bears is A woman naturalist: a personal account of the work and adventure of a woman collector in the jungles of tropical America. He also had a photo of Kerr.

“We were able to finish drawing it in our minds,” says Soto. They learned how she dressed, something more about her life and connecting with a woman who did the same thing they do today, but more than 100 years ago. They wanted to honor her. Follow in her footsteps.

A specimen of a sooty ant tanager. Natalia Ocampo Penuela

An all-female expedition after Kerr

When Soto was reading Chapman’s book – the one that brought her to Kerr – it was because she was preparing the Colombia Bio expedition on birds in which Ocampo was also participating. So they did not doubt much that one of the expeditions could be to Fresno, Tolima, where Kerr had allegedly been, since the closest information said that he was “20 miles from Honda.” They also did not doubt that they were only women and in 2020, five of the scientists who were pursuing Kerr’s story, went into the forests of this region to not only explore it, but to dig out what Kerr could have experienced.

They got up early, at the same time the birds they were chasing get up. They used a tarabita (a kind of cable car, but much more handmade) to get from the farm to the place they were studying, and they set up a tent that was their laboratory for several days. “Thinking that we were walking in the same footsteps as Elizabeth Kerr made us think a lot about her,” says Ocampo, who was just seven months pregnant during the expedition. “We had discussions wondering, what would Kerr have said? What would go through her head when she was here, but alone, in the jungle?

There they lived experiences that led them to think about what, surely, Kerr also lived. For example, when they went to explore which places were useful for the expedition, Soto says that a man was surprised to see them with machetes. “What were they going to be able to do with machetes?” He asked them. But then, when he saw them open the forest with them, with skill and agility, his response was forceful. “They are some berracas (brave in Colombian slang).” They are today. Just like Kerr was 100 years ago.

In the article published at the beginning of April in the magazine Ornithological Applications, Telling how they rediscovered this enigmatic naturalist, they sign with a forceful statement. “We are eight ornithologists born in Colombia, descendants of Spaniards and mestizos who identify as women. Six of us went to a public university and two to a private one, from which we graduated with degrees in Biology, Ecology and Anthropology in Colombia. Three of the authors are from Tolima, the place where the women’s expedition took place. We have all trained as ornithologists and have different experiences in the field and in the laboratory. Two of us are mothers”. A statement that recalls the need for a more inclusive science.