A family trip for an Emirati family coming from Abu Dhabi to relax in a hotel in Ras Al Khaimah turned into a tragedy when their child (Ali – four years) and the maid accompanying her (23 years) drowned in the hotel pool where she stayed for a walk.

A medical source told “Emirates Today” that the child and the maid arrived at Saqr Governmental Hospital in a state of death. The maid also arrived in a state of death, as she died immediately after being drowned in the hotel pool.

He explained that the father and mother arrived at the hospital in a state of psychological collapse as a result of the death of their child, as the mother embraced her deceased child for a long time, being related to him as the last of her children.

• The mother embraced her child after his death for a long time and is in a state of psychological breakdown.



• The child arrived at the hospital and was suffering from cardiac arrest.



