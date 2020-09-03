Alexeï Navalny comes from the middle class of Moscow (Russia). Brilliant, he studied law in Moscow and made a stint in the United States. He became known in December 2011. He organized demonstrations to denounce electoral fraud in the legislative elections. He also has nationalist ideas. He supports the annexation of Crimea and he opposes illegal immigration. Since then, he has smoothed out his speech, except when he talks about President Vladimir Putin.

Alexeï Navalny excels on social networks. He made it his playground. He denounced the corruption of the Russian oligarchs. First a blog, a site then he creates a YouTube channel with live broadcasts. He shares very detailed investigations. It has two million subscribers. Alexeï Navalny is also the target of physical attacks. He almost lost his right eye in 2017. In 2019, he was poisoned for the first time.

