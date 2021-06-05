A herd of fifteen asian elephants, including three puppies, is found migrating to north China after escaping last year from a nature reserve located in Xishuangbanna, the eastern province of Yunan, which borders Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam. Monitoring images have shown that the group consists of six adult females, three adult males, three young adults, and three cubs.

Experts are stunned that the direction the animals have taken is so unusual. “It is common for Asian elephants to migrate, but in the past that has been mainly to search for food within their habitat. An exodus to the north is quite rare”Explains Chen Mingyong, a professor at Yunnan University and a specialist in the study of wild elephants, on the Chinese state broadcaster. CCTV. Thus, it recognizes that no way of knowing where they are going. Also the cause is unknown they started on their way, although most scientists point out that it could be due to deterioration of their habitat within the same reserve.

Special device to control them

So far, the group of elephants has traveled 500 kilometers through roads and farm fields. On Monday, the provincial government announced that the pachyderms were about 20 kilometers from Kunming, where they reside eight million people, and urged the capital to prepare, as the animals have caused numerous havoc in its wake. They have eaten harvests, have entered family yards or shops, damaging their structures, and have razed some 56 cultivated hectares. In total, they have caused 412 incidents, with financial losses that could reach almost one million euros, according calculates the Xinhua agency.

“We were sleeping in the attic, and around one in the morning we heard noises. I looked out the window and saw two adult elephants in the yard. I called the village chief and he told me not to move or make noise”Says a villager, while showing the results of the animals passing through his house.

Because of this, the authorities have launched a device to minimize damage of the contact between pachyderms and humans. They have established a 24 hour command center to monitor the animals, with more than 360 people, 76 police cars and dirt trucks Y nine drones mobilized for the task, and 18 tons of food for prepared elephants. So far, all attempts by the authorities to get the animals back to the reserve have been in vain.