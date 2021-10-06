ICIJ director Gerard Ryle Photo ICIJ

The leaks seem to follow each other like the seasons of your favorite series. The Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers and from the beginning of this week the Pandora Papers.

Since WikiLeaks, these types of leaks have become a journalistic genre feared by the rich and powerful, with the Washington-based International Consortium for Investigative Journalism (ICIJ). This organization invites whistleblowers to leak files and then shares them with a group of 600 journalists from more than 150 news organizations. In a virtual editorial room, the journalists share their findings and coordinate their publications.

At the head of this monster operation is Irish-Australian journalist Gerard Ryle, who travels from Washington with NRC speaks. “Although I would rather sleep for three days,” he says immediately at the start of the conversation. “But in the week after such a large investigation I have to raise money for the next project.” That’s why he gives an interview anyway.

The latest gig from his quiver is called Pandora Papers and has been called “the greatest investigation in journalistic history” by the ICIJ itself. In the Netherlands, the revelation about then CDA senator Wopke Hoekstra drew attention. He had invested money in a friend’s company.

His name was discovered in the files by Karlijn Kuijpers of research platform investico. She conducted a search out with names of candidate MPs. A few hours later, Hoekstra’s name popped up and she discovered that his money had ended up in a tax haven. She again shared those findings with Financial Newspaper and Fidelity, ICIJ’s other Dutch publishing partners. Together they made a story out of it.

The investigation itself is only half the battle. The stories must then be sold to the public. “Because let’s face it,” says Ryle, “6.4 million papers full of financial details are, of course, terribly boring. You have to make stories out of that about real people, otherwise nobody cares.”

The allure of war stories

Serving such a scope starts with the choice of a name – each leak is given a word that alliterates with ‘papers’ pasted in front of it. That started with the Panama Papers in 2015, says Ryle. That name was a tribute to ICIJ founder Charles Lewis, who invariably told legendary stories about the 1972 Pentagon Papers, the mother of all scoops in this genre. “Back then they still had to secretly put thousands of pages under the copier and get all that paper to an editorial office unseen. We have to do without such ‘war stories’, but we wanted to give our research something of that allure.” It was his deputy who came up with the name Pandora this year. “We talked about that for a long time. Can the public still tell all those papers apart? Our conclusion was: it is good that the public sees that these revelations are related. And, of course, it refers to the 2.94 terrabyte box of data that is now opening.”

Isn’t the disclosure of facts at odds with the marketing techniques needed to advertise these facts? Chief editor Thomas Muntz of ICIJ partner Investico, thinks of Machiavelli with that question. “He advised: ‘If you commit a crime against the people, make it so extensive that the people cannot comprehend it. Because if it’s a crime they can comprehend, they’ll hate you for it.’ Our job as journalists is to make the incomprehensible comprehensible. The fact that ICIJ has given a name to this terribly complicated bugger helps with that.”

Ryle points out how meticulous is the journalistic process that precedes the packaging and ‘marketing’ of the stories. peer pressure and a careful selection process of participating journalists creates an atmosphere in which journalists cannot afford to make a mistake. Ryle: “In the last weeks before publication, we reduced the number of public figures to 335, while we are actually sure of more than 600 people that they have kept their money in tax havens. But we only wanted to write something down if we were absolutely sure we could prove it in front of a judge.”

Addressing, but not solving

Doesn’t Papers fatigue threaten the public after so many similar stories? Thomas Muntz rejects this suggestion: “You often hear: we already knew that. No: you thought so. Now you know it. That’s a big difference.”

Muntz sees the social sentiment about this type of tax avoidance slowly turning as a result of this type of publication. “When I was still writing about climate in 2012, I had to include in every story what that problem actually consisted of. At some point that was no longer necessary. We are slowly but surely reaching that point with tax avoidance. A large part of the population now thinks: how bad.”

Yet director Ryle has no illusions about the consequences of his publications. “The ways in which rich people store and lock away their possessions only get more ingenious with each revelation.”

Journalism can raise issues, but solve nothing. Muntz: “It’s just like those horror shots in a slaughterhouse, we all know how to react. But we also know where the bangers are. That is why it is always about: legislation, legislation, legislation.”