Yesterday, the Emirates Journalists Association held its regular general assembly remotely, to elect the board of directors, and the association was managed by the advisor of the Ministry of Community Development, Hamad Al-Mannai, Reda Hijazi and Maha Al-Muhairi, from the Public Benefit Associations Department, from the Ministry’s operations room.

The elections resulted in the winning of Dr. Ahmed Siddiq Al-Mansoori, Hussain Al-Mannai, Fadela Al-Muaini, Muhammad Al-Hammadi, Hassan Omran, Hessa Seif, Salama Al-Ketbi, Raed Al-Shayeb and Muhammad Saeed Al-Taniji, with the membership of the new board of directors, which will take over the task for a period of three years (ending on April 30, 2024), out of 24 A candidate for membership in the Council

This is the ninth session in which 137 members (out of 154 members who have paid their subscription until 2021) participate out of the total number of active members, which are 404 members. The association approved the administrative report of the association’s activity for the years 2019 and 2020, which was presented by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Al Hammadi. During its meeting, the Assembly discussed the work plan for the current year, and approved the estimated budget for the current year, and the balance budget for 2019 and 2020. The attendees touched on many topics, to which Al Hammadi responded, giving a large space for discussions.

Among the topics raised was training young journalists and giving them opportunities in press and media institutions to raise the percentage of Emiratisation in the media sector.

Al Hammadi presented the increase in membership during the past two years, as the number of members of the association reached 1,236, and the activities and events that it carried out to 77 activities. He praised the participation of young people in the electoral experience that “enriches their expertise and experiences.” ».

Al Hammadi thanked the great efforts of the Ministry of Community Development and those in charge of organizing the elections and the work of the General Assembly.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

