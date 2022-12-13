The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine on December 13 criticized the new law on media, which expands the powers of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting.

“Analysis of the bill on media forces us to state that it allows the introduction of censorship tools and a significant restriction of freedom of speech in Ukraine,” the union of journalists said in a statement.

It is noted that the National Council is not an independent regulator, since half of this body is appointed by the president of Ukraine, and the other half by the parliament, in which the pro-presidential party has a majority.

This law was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada earlier that day. In accordance with it, the National Council acquires the right to send binding instructions to the editorial offices of all media outlets, fine all types of mass media (TV, radio, print and online media), prohibit the operation of online media for a period of 14 days without a court decision and cancel registration print media.

The authority can now also seek Internet providers to block access to online publications without a court order, require YouTube and Facebook (owned by the Meta organization recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) to remove any content, and Google to remove information from search results. It also has the right to regulate the work of cable and online television operators.

In addition, the law prohibits all TV channels and other Russian media resources.

Earlier, on April 15, the wife of Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, journalist Oksana Marchenko, said that all TV channels were closed in the country, except for one, which is controlled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to her, there can be no more alternative opinions.

Prior to that, on March 20, Zelensky put into effect a decision on a unified information policy under martial law. On February 26, Ukrainian TV channels began broadcasting a unified television program called United News.