The journalist who suffers a ruthless attack for a question to Ancelotti

A Spanish journalist has denounced serious comments received on social networks, after in her journalistic profession she asked a question to the Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

Is called Maria Moran34 years old and sports journalist for Gol TV, and who has publicly denounced sexist threats and insults.

“Do you think that Vinicus could use a red as a lesson for those continuous protests to referees?”asked the reporter at a press conference.

“A red? No, you don’t need a red one. It only lacks a red one too. With all the yellow cards he’s had, I think it’s enough”, replied the coach.

But the consultation with DT de Morán has infuriated some users of social networks who have reacted violently against the communicator.

“These are some of the many comments I am receiving for doing my job as a journalist. My daughter is 18 months old,” denounces María Morán.

Attach screenshots where you can read the messages you are receiving. “That they rape me, that my daughter is a bastard, insults towards a baby… EVERYTHING is reported to the National Police,” she adds.

María Morán is the mother of Cayetana, a baby of only 18 months, the result of her relationship with Jasper Cillessen, a former Valencia and FC Barcelona goalkeeper with whom she is in a legal dispute.

