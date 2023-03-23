Member of the HRC Merkacheva with the words “wild to see” appreciated the groups about the Bitsa maniac in social networks

Member of the Presidential Human Rights Council (HRC), journalist Eva Merkacheva, who spoke with the Bitsa maniac Alexander Pichushkin in the Polar Owl colony in 2016, appreciated the groups dedicated to him on VKontakte. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she described the content in the social network communities as idealizing a serial killer, and admitted that it was “wild” for her to see this.

“I remember him (Pichushkin – approx. “Tapes.ru”) eyes still, I remember our whole conversation with him. For me, of course, it’s wild then to see how people idealize him, how they feel that he is a hero, ”said Merkacheva.

She also said that she entered into correspondence with a community member who published a video with a declaration of love for the Bitsa maniac. According to a member of the HRC, the girl said that she considers Pichushkin the ideal man for herself.

Merkacheva expressed confidence that such groups have a negative impact on young users. “Young people who go there will admire these people, they will understand that in order to be remembered, known, loved, you need to do something similar, you need to become like Pichushkin,” she considered.

Merkacheva had previously applied to Roskomnadzor with a request to block two groups about Pichushkin on VKontakte, in which, according to her, users “profess their love for the Bitsa maniac from morning to evening.” She referred to Part 5 of Article 15.1 of the Law “On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection”, which lists the grounds for including any information in the register of prohibited in Russia.

However, Roskomnadzor refused to restrict access to communities about the Bitsa maniac. The regulator explained that the addresses of the communities indicated in the appeal do not contain grounds for blocking, provided for by Part 5 of Article 15.1 of the Law “On Information”.

Merkacheva’s interview with Pichushkin was published in May 2016. The Bitsevsky maniac told the journalist that he did not repent of his crimes. According to Pichushkin, when he was released, the first thing he would do was kill several people and rape a woman.