Throughout his journalistic career, Sebastian Junger has had several brushes with death. A bullet whizzed past his face in Afghanistan; On another occasion, a bomb exploded in his Humvee. Even when he was not covering war, death was a theme in his work. Junger’s most famous book, “The Perfect Storm,” is also about a group of men who never returned home.

In the introduction to his new memoir, “In My Time of Dying,” he describes his near-drowning while surfing — the way the shadow of death overshadowed a normal day. “I was young and had no idea the world killed people so casually,” she writes.

On June 16, 2020, Junger came face to face with mortality like never before. One moment he was enjoying some quiet time with his wife in a remote cabin in Massachusetts; the next, he felt excruciating pain as an aneurysm ruptured. Hours later, as a doctor inserted a transfusion line into his jugular, Junger felt the presence of his father in the room.

His father had died eight years earlier and had been a rationalist, but here he was, trying to comfort his son. “I noticed a dark pit below and to my left,” Junger writes. He knew that “if he went into that hole he would never come back.”

Junger survived. He later had questions. His memoir weaves a journalist’s best efforts to find answers with a complicated acceptance of the inevitable. Recently, Junger, 62, spoke about his ordeal and his research into near-death experiences. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you come to such a personal topic?

I left the hospital half broken. My body healed quickly, but I ended up with psychological problems that seem to be very common in someone who almost died. I couldn’t be alone; I couldn’t take a walk in the woods. Everything was evaluated in terms of how long it would take me to get to the emergency room—like if I have an aneurysm now, I’ll die.

When I stopped being super anxious, I became very depressed. I recognized this sequence from combat trauma, except it was much worse.

How would you describe your relationship with spirituality?

I was raised skeptical of organized religion. So I just sailed through life without any particular thought about spirituality—and without any particular need for it. Nothing happened to me that was so unbearable that it made me need to turn to a higher power.

So what did you feel while you were in the emergency room?

There, inexplicably, was my father. He was communicating—not with language, but there was communication. He told me: “It’s okay. You don’t have to fight it. You can come with me”. I was perplexed: “What are you doing here?” I was like, “Go with you? You are dead! “I don’t want anything to do with you!”

I told the doctor: “You have to hurry, I’m leaving. At the moment. You’re losing me”.

How did the experience change your way of thinking?

Maybe we just don’t understand that this world we experience is just a reality and that there is a reality that we cannot understand that is involved when we die. All of this happens—ghosts, telepathy, and dead people appearing in the rooms of the dying—and it’s consistent across cultures around the world.

What do you hope readers take away from the book?

We are all in an emotionally vulnerable place; It is simply part of being in a modern society with all its wonderful benefits. Maybe this book will bring some comfort.