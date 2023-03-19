The National Classic continues to leave reactions. América passed over Chivas de Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium and gave them a hard score of 2-4. The dominance of the squad led by Fernando Ortiz dominated the match from start to finish and could have scored another goal. One of the most remembered postcards of this confrontation was the controversial celebration of Henry Martín, in the style of Cuauhtémoc Blanco.
The Yucatecan striker, leader of the Clausura 2023 scoring table, simulated urinating, like a dog, on the Rebaño Sagrado goal after scoring 0-4. The gesture was equally celebrated and repudiated by the fans of América and Chivas de Guadalajara, respectively. Through his social networks, the controversial journalist David Faitelson, from the ESPN network, disapproved of Martín’s gesture.
The communicator used his personal Twitter account to criticize the actions of the Águilas footballer. “A shame the way in which Henry Martín celebrates the goal,” Faitelson stated on his social networks. “I supposed that to be a captain and a figure of America, a little more class and education were required,” the journalist continued.
After celebrating in this way, Martín was reprimanded by the central referee Marco Antonio Ortiz at minute 53.
In a post-match interview, the América striker stated that the booking was worth it for this Cuauhtémoc Blanco-style celebration and that his teammates convinced him to do it.
