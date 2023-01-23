Óscar Jiménez has experienced a true litmus test at the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Club América goalkeeper waited a long time for his chance to start, after substituting for Agustín Marchesín and Guillermo Ochoa, but unfortunately his performance in the first three games of the season has not lived up to the expectations of a wide sector of azulcremas fans.
During the first three games of the season, América has not been able to win and has conceded six goals, an unacceptable question, especially if one takes into account that the Águilas have faced Querétaro and Puebla, two of the weakest teams in the League. MX. Fernando Ortiz has been pointed out for the poor defensive performance of his team, while Jiménez has been criticized on time for some errors.
As the pressure for Club América has grown, a sector of fans begins to request that Jiménez be sent to the bench and that ‘Tano’ give Luis Malagón, one of the signings for this season, the opportunity to start.
Through social networks, Álvaro Morales, one of the most controversial commentators on the ESPN network and who has called himself an Águilas fan, criticized the performance of the new starting goalkeeper for the Coapa team against Puebla.
“Why isn’t Óscar Jiménez launched?” Morales criticized through his Twitter account. In a later message he added: “He must play Luis Malagón now.”
So far it seems that Fernando Ortiz will continue to give Jiménez confidence in the face of the following commitments in Liga MX. The goalkeeper will have to be more solid in the background and not neglect to maintain ownership. Luis Malagón is pressing and could win the position if things continue like this.
#journalist #affirms #Óscar #Jiménez #starter #America
Leave a Reply