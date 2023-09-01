Friday, September 1, 2023, 09:11



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The sports journalist Tomás Roncero and the soccer commentator from the El Chiringuito de Jugones de Mega program, Cristóbal Soria, will be in charge of announcing the Carthaginians and Romans festivities this year, on September 15, the same day that the festivities will begin and will be Camp opened. This was announced this Thursday night by the president of Troops and Legions, José Antonio Meca, at a ceremony held at the Licor 43 headquarters where they announced the festive program.

The town criers will go up to the balcony of the Palacio Consistorial to offer a cheerful proclamation full of laughter. The rivalry between the two will be the center of the discourse. They will thus give the starting gun to ten days of parties and events. Another novelty this year is the concert that will take place at the main gate of the camp, where several local groups will perform on Saturday the 16th.

Tomás Roncero holds the position of deputy director of the newspaper As.12 On radio, he is part of the commentary team for Cadena SER’s Carrusel deportivo and on television, he is one of the fellow members of El chiringuito de Jugones on Mega. For his part, Cristóbal Soria is known for having been the field delegate of Sevilla Fútbol Club between 2000 and 2011.