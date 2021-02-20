BBC journalist Cathy Killick burst into tears on the air, talking about the death of parents from the effects of the coronavirus. Reported by The Mirror.

His 87-year-old father, a retired military man named Ted, died on December 2, and just six weeks later, her mother, Elizabeth, who worked as an elementary school teacher in her youth, also died. The couple lived together for 63 years, and for the past few years they have been together in a nursing home. Due to quarantine measures, Killick was able to visit them only a couple of times in six months.

“I’ve been a reporter for the BBC for over 30 years. During this time, I interviewed dozens of people who survived the loss of loved ones … Now I understand that I myself have become one of these people. I lost both my parents to COVID-19 within six weeks, ”Killick said with tears in her eyes.

The journalist thanked the nursing home staff who “did everything possible” to protect her relatives from illness. According to her, the employees of the institution risked their own health for the safety of the elderly.