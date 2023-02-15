Journalist Hersh said that Biden “decided to let the Germans freeze” in order to support Kyiv

American journalist Seymour Hersh in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung declaredthat US President Joe Biden decided to “let the Germans freeze” in winter in order to continue supporting Kyiv and ordered the Nord Stream to be blown up.

“The President of the United States would rather see Germany freeze than that Germany might stop supporting Ukraine, and to me that is a devastating thing for this White House,” the investigator said.

He added that little-known information was shared with him by sources, there are many ways to verify it, and personal attacks only distort the essence.

Hersh noted that those who participated in the operation to undermine the Nord Stream saw Biden’s intentions to freeze Germany for the sake of momentary goals and were horrified.

Earlier, the journalist said that the US President, out of fear, postponed the undermining of Nord Stream from June to September 2022. Prior to that, on February 8, Hersh published an investigation according to which the explosions on the pipelines were carried out on the orders of Biden.