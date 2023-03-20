The reporter, kidnapped by a jihadist group in Mali on April 8, 2021, was released and transferred to neighboring Niger. Dubois was the last French kidnapped in the world since the release of humanitarian worker Sophie Pétronin in October 2020.

Several journalists verified the long-awaited release of journalist Olivier Dubois, who arrived in Niamey, the capital of Niger, a neighboring country of Mali, where the reporter had been kidnapped on April 8, 2021.

It took 711 days from when Dubois was taken hostage in Gao, in northern Mali, by the Al Qaeda-linked Group in Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), until his arrival at the capital’s Diori Hamani international airport. nigerian.

“I feel tired but I’m fine. It’s huge for me to be here, to be free,” Olivier Dubois explained in his first words after getting off the plane in Niamey, smiling and visibly moved.

“I want to pay tribute to Niger for its know-how in this delicate mission and pay tribute to France and all those who have allowed me to be here today,” he remarked.

Liberation d’Olivier Dubois ce jour à Niamey. Sommes à l’aéroport où Olivier vient d’arriver. Free!! End of a calvary of 711 days. Joie immense et soulagement enorme pic.twitter.com/ilj9m4n9GW — Amaury Hauchard (@amhauchard) March 20, 2023



Along with Dubois also came Jeffrey Woodke, an American humanitarian worker who was kidnapped in October 2016 in Niger by a jihadist group who took him to Mali.

At the time of his capture, Dubois was working as a correspondent in Mali for ‘Libération’, ‘Le Point’ and ‘Jeune Afrique’, and was scheduled to meet with a jihadist leader. The journalist himself announced his kidnapping in a video that appeared on social networks on May 5, 2021.

As reported by ‘Libération’, since then only two more proofs of Dubois’ life have been delivered. His captors published a second video on March 13, 2022, while a third, which remained secret, was received by the French authorities earlier this year, through a negotiation channel.

“Therefore, the negotiations appear to have been concluded, without the counterparties making themselves known, as is usual in this type of exchange,” revealed the French newspaper, adding that Dubois’ arrival on French soil is expected in hours of the night, at the Villacoublay airport.

