The journalist from LA VERDAD Rebeca Martínez Herrera will be the herald of the Patron Saint Festivities of Santomera 2023. The communicator will herald the start of these celebrations next Saturday, September 23 in the morning from the balcony of the Casa del Huerto, the current seat of the Town Hall.

Víctor Martínez, mayor of Santomera, received the town crier this Wednesday at the Consistory. The first mayor declared that “it is a luxury for our municipality that Rebeca is our town crier, I am sure it will be an experience that you will never forget.” Along these lines, he expressed that “the woman from Santomera is a great ambassador for our people, her proclamation will only be the beginning of unforgettable festivities.”

For her part, Rebeca Martínez Herrera explained that this act represents for her “an exciting challenge and a gift, of which I feel very proud.” «I consider myself in love with Santomera and wherever I go I always talk about my town, its festivals and the best thing we have, which is its people. I hope to reach the hearts of all Santomeranos with my proclamation, “added the preacher.

The celebration of this proclamation will be followed by the celebration of the ‘I National Charangas Contest’. In it, up to twelve brass bands from all over the country will participate in this contest and compete to win the first prize.

Also, the next day, Sunday September 24, the ‘Holy Life’ race will fill the municipality with colored powders. It will start at 11 in the morning and, after a 5-kilometre run without time, the entertainment will continue with a gigantic ‘color party’.

Presenter of Cante de las Minas



Rebeca Martínez Herrera has been a journalist for LA VERDAD since 2007. During her career, she has worked as an editor for television, radio, internet and written press. This year she has been the presenter of the International Festival of Cante de las Minas de La Unión.

In addition, she has been responsible for the communication office of the Gastronomic Region of Murcia congress. Currently, the Santomeran journalist is in charge of the program ‘A tu salud’, an audiovisual production of LA VERDAD for La 7, the regional television of the Region of Murcia.