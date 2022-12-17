Mario Sconcerti died: the journalist was 74 years old

The world of journalism is in mourning: Mario Sconcerti, columnist for the Corriere della Sera and former deputy director of the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The journalist died in hospital where he had been hospitalized for a few days for routine tests, then the sudden deterioration of his health conditions and sudden death.

Born in Florence in 1948, he began his career as a journalist in Sports Courier, in the Florentine editorial staff. Moving to Milan and finally to Rome he then moved on to The Republic where he had created the sports pages of the Roman newspaper.

In 1992 he was called to direct the 19th century of Genoa, while from 1995 to 2000 he was director of Sports Courier.

A well-known face of Sky Sport and Rai, he was also general manager of Fiorentina, his favorite team. He was currently a columnist for the Corriere della Sera.

During his career, Mario Sconcerti has also written several sports and non-sports books. From “With Moser from Paris to Roubaix” to “History of football ideas”, passing through “The football of the rich” and “History of goals”. In 2003, however, he wrote the novel “If God is wrong” and “The dawn of Rome to be rewritten”.