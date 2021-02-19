The journalist Horacio Verbitsky admitted this Friday that he was vaccinated against COVID-19 after personal management which he did with the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García.

In a telephone conversation with El Uncover radio, Verbitsky gave details about the procedure you used to get vaccinated, which so far applies only to health personnel and – in some provinces – to those over 80 years of age who have taken their shift in December. “I started to figure out where to do it. I called my old friend Ginés González García, whom I have known for many years, who told me that I had to go to the Posadas Hospital, in the Morón district, “began his story on official journalist, which usually defends the positions of Kirchnerism and even influences some decisions of the government itself.

“When I was about to go I received a message from the secretary of Ginés, who told me that a team of vaccinators from Posadas was coming to the Ministry, and to go there to give me the vaccine. Well, I went to the Ministry, the vaccination team was there, “he added.

“The workers told me that they were happy because Ginés replaced everyone Macri had thrown out. And I found out there that number 2 of Clarion, José Antonio Aranda, who had also inquired at the Ministry, but who stated that he did not want the Russian vaccine but the English one; he wants the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, so he’s going to go on Monday. But, well, I imagined the possible meeting with José Antonio Aranda, ha ha ha … We didn’t cross, but it would have been funny“Verbitsky said.

In a short statement, Jose Antonio Aranda, one of the shareholders of Grupo Clarín, denied that he had made representations to the Ministry of Health or another official to get vaccinated against COVID by a different path from the one offered to all of society by the authorities. ¨I’m just going to do it -assured- when it is my turn that I will request as soon as the registry opens in the City of Buenos Aires to do it ¨, said the businessman.