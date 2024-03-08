«At the Sapienza University in Rome there was a protest from young people from social centers who didn't want me to speak. They shout “fascist!” at me. They talk about Gaza and say “a Zionist cannot speak”. We are stuck inside a classroom and can't get out. W democracy.” The journalist writes it on Instagram David Porec, invited this afternoon to the meeting “Generational change: ready, set, go?”. «There was this conference organized by these guys from Azione Universitaria. There is a group of people who prevent us from speaking, they shout “Free Palestine”. They beat, they beat a lot. At one point, they even threw garbage on the ground. I talk to everyone, then they brought out the Palestinian flag, they don't want me to talk, their goal is for me to leave the university. I received this invitation from these friends, we talk about gender equality and there is still all the police out here defending our right to speak”, says Parenzo in an accompanying video.

Political solidarity in Poreč

«I express my firm condemnation for what happened at Sapienza where some young people from the social centers violently contested the journalist David Parenzo, preventing him from speaking at the conference organized by the student movement Azione Universitaria». With these words the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, commented on the episode, adding that «this is a very serious episode which occurred where the comparison between different ideas should always be promoted and protected. My sincere solidarity goes to David Parenzo.” «Preventing people from speaking is squad violence. Close to David Parenzo, victim of hatred and anti-Semitic poisons by extremists. This fanaticism does not help the ceasefire, the security of the people of Israel and the rights of the Palestinian people”, the post on X by the Democratic Party senator Walter Verini. «It's true in Italy there are still fascists. I'm not right-wing though. As demonstrated by what happened today in Porec at the University of Rome. It is the left that prevents those who think differently from speaking. It is the left that does not know the democracy of ideas. Solidarity in Poreč”, the declaration of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè.

The Changing Course note

«The shameful initiative promoted by the fascists of Azione Universitaria in Sapienza, who tried to make March 8th an opportunity to legitimize themselves by exploiting the women's issue, was blocked by the students. The main guests were the fascist Federico Rocca and the Zionist David Parenzo, who we also contested for his umpteenth attempt to justify the genocide in Palestine. We do not accept that those who speak out on gender equality and violence are the same ones who deny women's rights on a daily basis: both the fascists in government and in local administrations and those who do not say a word about the thousands of women murdered by the Zionist regime of Israel, and indeed for years it has justified its policies”, stated the students of Cambiare Rotta. «We will not remain silent in the face of the tranquility with which Sapienza authorizes and indeed sponsors and publicizes this type of initiative, for which we will never leave room», continue the students of Cambiare Rotta. (