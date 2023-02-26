The first to give the news on twitter was Stefano Feltri, director of «Domani»: «A great journalist who we had the privilege of having in our newspaper has left us. Although tried by illness, strengthened by his civil passion and the love of his wife Paola, he committed himself to the last for a more just country ». Curzio Maltese had been suffering from an incurable disease for some time. Two years ago he had undergone major surgery on his head, from which he had recovered announcing that he had an even greater desire to live and work.

Maltese was born in Milan (Sesto San Giovanni) on March 30, 1959. Brother of Rai sports journalist, Cinzia Maltese, who died early in 2002. After a period between the factory and free radios, he dedicated himself to journalism. He began dealing with sports and news for the newspapers La Notte, La Gazzetta dello Sport and La Stampa. For the Turin newspaper he begins to deal with political comments, as well as cinema and theater. From 1995 to 2021 he was a columnist for the newspaper la Repubblica. From 1996 to 2021 he edited the Contromano column in the weekly IlVendi di Repubblica. Since February 2022 he has been a columnist for the newspaper Domani.

In 2014 he ran for European elections as leader in the north-western Italian constituency for L’Altra Europa with Tsipras in support of the Coalition of the Radical Left for Alexīs Tsipras as President of the European Commission, obtaining 31,980 preferences. Despite being the first of the unelected on his list, he entered the European Parliament thanks to the renunciation of Moni Ovadia, already publicly budgeted.

As a television author he had collaborated with Corrado Guzzanti in the realization of the cult program The Scafroglia case. He has also collaborated with other authors, such as Maurizio Crozza and Enrico Bertolino. He conceived and wrote two documentaries, respectively on Renzo Piano and Paolo Conte, for Canal + Italia.