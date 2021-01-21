Journalist Diego ‘Chavo’ Fucks (59) He was hospitalized for pneumonia hours after the news that he had tested positive for coronavirus was known.

Fucks had started with symptoms associated with the virus last week and with the confirmed diagnosis, it was isolated, but in the last hours he was transferred for a closer follow-up.

The information was confirmed to Clarion by relatives of the journalist. The ‘Chavo’ worsened his state of health during Tuesday, so they conducted studies and detected pneumonia there.

Faced with this situation in the channel where he works, ESPN, the authorities decided to swab the colleagues with whom he shares the television studio to avoid a massive contagion.

Something that did happen in TyC Sports, where after the confirmation that the television host and former soccer player Diego Diaz He was infected, several of his colleagues took the test and tested positive.

Among them, the former soccer player Rolfi Montenegro, Nico Cambiasso, journalists Guido Glait and Gaston Edul along with other production and technical members of the program.

In that case they were all in Mar del Plata where they carry out the Super Soccer program.

