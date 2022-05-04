The young man preferred not to discuss the topic at the press conference for the presentation of the film about his life

Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulu Selassie they broke up for a few days. The young man communicated this with a press release released byHandle. It is normal that the gossip around them is not finished and so journalists look for every opportunity to steal more on the reasons for the breakup.

It also happened yesterday at the press conference on the film about the life of Manuel Bortuzzo “Reborn” which will air on Rai 1.

At one point in the conference, a reporter asked him for a comment on the breakup with Lulu Selassie but the coordinator immediately stopped her.

“Sorry Laura, but this is a question that I see not very suitable in this context, maybe in another context it can be asked. We enter into the privacy of a situation that, even if experienced publicly, is not the case here “ – he said.

The reporter insisted saying: “Well, but maybe he feels like it to answer”. And instead it was Manuel himself who closed the discussion with a “No thanks, I’m here for something else“. All under the satisfied gaze of father Franco.

The film about Manuel Bortuzzo

The film about the life of Manuel Bortuzzo will be broadcast on Sunday 8 May on Rai 1 and is freely taken from the book “Born again”Written by the protagonist a few years ago.

“Reborn seems to tell a tragedy, but the cornerstone of the film is the dignity with which this family has faced pain, making smile and life prevail. Playing Franco Bortuzzo was an out of the ordinary experience”- said the actor Alessio Boni who in the film plays Manuel’s father.

Meanwhile Lulu Selassie she returned to the story speaking to the weekly Who. The princess has once again confirmed that she had learned the news of her breakup from the press note without Manuel having wanted to meet her to explain her decision to him. In fact, apparently she also blocked it up Whatsapp.

“It was Manuel who left me, he didn’t give our love a chance, on the contrary, yesterday he even blocked me on Whatsapp and first wrote to me:” Ah, but then you didn’t understand that we broke up? “. But I’m not in middle school, I think we can meet, that we can look each other in the eye and confront each other. Manuel also made an ugly gesture, as if to signify that our love has no value ” – her words.