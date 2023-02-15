Journalist Hersh: Biden, out of fear, postponed the undermining of Nord Stream from June to September

Well-known American human rights activist, publicist specializing in investigative journalism, Seymour Hersh gave an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, in which he spoke about the decision of US President Joe Biden to undermine the Nord Stream gas pipelines and his motives for carrying out this operation.

According to the investigator, the explosion was originally planned for June 2022, but later the head of the White House, out of fear, postponed it to September.

Hersh said that in the summer, American divers planted explosives under gas pipelines.

But at the last moment, the White House became nervous. The president said he was afraid to do it. He changed his mind and issued new orders, giving the ability to remotely detonate the bombs at any time. Seymour Hersh journalist

On February 8, Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to the journalist, the operation was carried out by the US Navy, using submarines to plant the bombs.

The development of the plan was initiated by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Also participating in the discussion were US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland. Hersh claimed that Biden was aware of the impending bombing.

Of the eight bombs, six went off.

An American journalist named the number of bombs that went off under Nord Stream. According to him, due to the delay of the US President, of the eight bombs installed, only six were activated, because the explosive devices had lain under water for too long.

At the end of September 2022, eight bombs were supposed to be launched off the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, six of them exploded See also Putin arrived at the Church of the Annunciation for the service Seymour Hersh journalist

Earlier it turned out that the consequences of the sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipeline were monitored by an American reconnaissance aircraft P-8A Poseidon. The plane arrived in the area of ​​the accident an hour after the accident.

It also became known that the aircraft of the US and German Navies in June 2022, during the Baltops-22 exercises, regularly circled over the sites of future explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Biden feared Germany would lift sanctions against Nord Stream

Hersh expressed the opinion that Biden was afraid of lifting German sanctions against Nord Stream in anticipation of a cold winter and against the background of the fact that the conflict in Ukraine is developing “not very well” for the West, so he made a radical decision regarding gas pipelines.

Nord Stream 2 was suspended by Germany itself, not by international sanctions, and the US feared that Germany would lift sanctions due to the cold winter Seymour Hersh journalist

Earlier, former CIA officer Philip Giraldi said that the organization and conduct of sabotage on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines is comparable to a direct attack on Germany from the point of view of the NATO charter.

Biden decided to “let the Germans freeze” for the sake of supporting Ukraine

Hersh claims that Biden decided to “let the Germans freeze” to keep support for Ukraine going.

The fact is that Biden decided to let the Germans freeze this winter. The President of the United States would rather see Germany freeze than that Germany might stop supporting Ukraine, and to me, that’s a devastating thing for this White House. Seymour Hersh journalist

The journalist noted that the people who participated in the operation to undermine the Nord Stream saw the intentions of the American leader “to freeze Germany for the sake of their momentary political goals” and were horrified.

According to Hersh, many participants in the implementation of the plan held high positions in the US intelligence services, they opposed and considered such a project “crazy.”

The journalist previously called the US bombing of Nord Stream unimaginable stupidity. He noted that such sabotage is pushing Europe towards closer economic ties with China.

The head of the German Council on the Constitution and Sovereignty, Ralf Niemeyer, admitted that the German authorities are aware of the involvement of the United States and Norway in the undermining of Nord Stream, but hide it.

The chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Tino Khrupalla, said that the German government should investigate the suspicion of US involvement in emergency situations.

Norway was interested in sabotage

Hersh said that Norway was interested in sabotage at Nord Stream in order to increase the export of its own energy resources to Europe.

Norway is a great seafaring nation and has deep sources of energy. It is also very interested in increasing natural gas supplies to Western Europe and Germany. And that’s what she did, she increased her exports Seymour Hersh journalist

The journalist added that he did a lot of work on this issue with his sources and came to the conclusion that in Norway they knew and understood what was happening, but did not express unequivocal consent.

In any case, for this mission to take place, the Norwegians had to find a suitable place. Seymour Hersh journalist

In Norway, allegations of the country’s involvement in undermining gas pipelines were called nonsense, emphasizing that these words have nothing to do with reality. The Swedish Foreign Ministry and prosecutors declined to comment on Hersh’s investigation. The Swedish prosecutor’s office refused to do so “due to the confidentiality of the case.”

Related materials:

During the meeting with Scholz, Biden did not have a specific plan

Seymour Hersh said that US President Joe Biden, at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February 2022, did not have a specific plan to undermine Nord Stream, but the US administration knew that there was an opportunity to implement it using an “incredibly powerful” explosive called C4.

It was supposed to control the explosion remotely using hydroacoustic devices, in early January this possibility was reported to the White House, and two or three weeks later, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the United States could do it.

Hersh recalled that Biden, at a joint press conference on February 7, stated that “there would be no Nord Stream” in the event of an attack on Ukraine and promised that the United States would implement such a threat.

The question I would like to ask Scholz if I were chairing a parliamentary hearing is: Did Joe Biden tell you about this? Did he tell you then why he was so sure that he could destroy the pipeline? Seymour Hersh journalist

The United States, in turn, denies any involvement in the explosions on the gas pipeline. The official representative of the US State Department, Ned Price, during a briefing, urged to believe that Washington was not involved in the sabotage.

Pentagon spokesman Garron Gurn also denied allegations of US involvement in the Nord Stream explosions. He referred to the words of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, who at a briefing in October 2022 also claimed that the American side was “in no way” involved in blowing up pipelines.