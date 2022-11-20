Gianni Bisiach died this morning at dawn in Rome at the age of 95. the highly successful column «A minute of history». Appointed Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic by President Sergio Mattarella in 2018, author of pioneering investigations into the mafia and the Kennedy family, Bisiach had been hospitalized for some time in an RSA. The news is confirmed by the lawyer Giorgio Assumma, a longtime friend of his. The journalist will be buried in Gorizia, where he was born on May 7, 1927. «One of the last times I heard him, Gianni Bisiach, feeling his end was near, told me that he would like to be remembered as a good Italian, who had served the country with absolute dedication. And he adds: “I thank the Lord – Bisiach told me again – for giving me so many opportunities in life and I turn a thought to the many friends who have accompanied me in my life”.

A life dedicated to journalism

A doctor by training, Bisiach has created successful columns and programs that have gone down in the history of the small screen: “Eyewitnesses”, “Great Battles”, “Twentieth Century”, “The Second World War”, “The Great War”. Special correspondent for the news, he was the author of the “Corleone Report” and between the 60s and 70s of innovative investigations on the fronts of war and revolutions, on espionage and the mafia in the world. In the radio field, he held various cultural features for Rai Radio 1 and for 12 years he was the head of the structure responsible for the creation and management of the “Radio too” feature (1980-92). For thirteen years (2001-2013) he produced the daily program “Un minuto di storia” for Tg1, always with high audience figures. Bisiach began his journalistic career in Rai in 1956 by joining the editorial staff of the National Channel television news and soon put himself on display with numerous journalistic and special reports and investigations of cultural programs. He edited the column «Eyewitnesses» (1958-61) and in December 1960 the investigation in three episodes on the polar expeditions of General Umberto Nobile, with the airships «Norge» and «Italia», obtaining the highest audience in the history of Rai, with over 28 million viewers. In 1962 he made «Corleone report», the first investigation into the mafia in Sicily with the collaboration of the magistrate Cesare Terranova (later killed in 1979), Felice Chilanti, Girolamo Li Causi, Michele Pantaleone, Antonino Rizzotto and Ferruccio Parri. On the wave of this TV programme, used by the American journalist Walter Cronkite for the CBS news reporters’ course, the Anti-Mafia Parliamentary Commission was born (1963). In 1963 he was one of the creators of «Tv7», the new weekly program of the television news, of which he was also a special correspondent.

In 1965 he carried out the investigation “The death penalty in the world”: with the collaboration of Robert Kennedy, he saved the condemned Dovie Carl Mathis from the gas chamber of San Quentin, providing him with the means for an effective defence. Other major inquiries followed: on espionage, with CIA director William Colby; on Ethiopia with Emperor Haile Selassie; in Tehran with the Shah of Persia; in London with the new Beatles; in Haiti with the terrible Tonton Macoutes, head cutters by François Duvalier; in Amazonia with the Indios in the forest; at the Actors Studio with Lee Strasberg and Paul Newman. He has made over 3,000 services, episodes and history specials for Rai. In November 1980 he conducted a special broadcast on the Irpinia earthquake, receiving a Gold Medal from the Extraordinary Commissioner of Civil Protection Giuseppe Zamberletti, the Italy Prize for International Criticism and the Saint Vincent Journalism Prize. Bisiach was also a director and screenwriter. In 1969 he made the film “The Two Kennedys”, produced by Angelo Rizzoli and Alfredo Bini and awarded the 1970 Spoleto Cinema Award on a par with Luchino Visconti (The Fall of the Gods) and Federico Fellini (Fellini Satyricon). In 1972 he directed a documentary on Pope Paul VI’s journey to Asia and Oceania. Also in 1972, Bisiach was called by Roberto Rossellini, president of the Experimental Center of Cinematography, to coordinate the courses and to teach Cinematographic and Television Information Techniques for ten years.

The books

Bisiach was the author of about ten books, including: zPertini tells. The years 1915-1945» (Mondadori, 1983); “I’m radio too. Italy at the microphone» (Mondadori, 1985); “Inquiry into Happiness. One hundred and more ways to be truly happy» (Rizzoli, 1987), «The President. The long story of a short life. John Fitzgerald Kennedy» (Newton Compton, 1990); “The Kennedys. The dynasty that marked a century» (Newton Compton, 1999); «A minute of history, Milan» (Mondadori, 2003). The previous professional life of Gianni Bisiach is less known. After scientific high school in Gorizia, in 1947 he moved to Africa for six years where he will be meteorological officer of the Royal Air Force at Asmara airport, researcher with professor Raymond Katz at the Eritrean Geological Laboratory and geologist looking for uranium in Danakil with the Belgian engineer Louis Astrup. He obtains two degrees in medicine and surgery, with honors from the School of Medicine of Asmara and from the University of Rome with specializations in anesthesia and radiology. As a doctor he carries out special research in Africa on leprosy and syphilis, amoebiasis, malaria, trachoma, malnutrition in Rwanda and Burundi. In Italy he completed studies in psychiatry (with Mario Gozzano and Franco Basaglia) and neurosurgery (with Beniamino Guidetti).

His audiovisual heritage in the Archive of the Presidency of the Republic

Made up of more than 3,000 documentaries, investigative reports and video interviews and 4,000 episodes of the program “A minute of history” made up to 2013, where an event that happened on that same date is told in extreme synthesis for each day of the year, the Gianni Bisiach Collection has become part of the huge documentary heritage kept by the Historical Archive of the Presidency of the Republic thanks to an agreement entered into with Rai, intended to make the Contents of the Collection, which are progressively published, once converted into digital format by the RAI structure.

An audiovisual heritage, made up of reportage-documentaries which have opened up the path of historical dissemination for Bisiach, the historic correspondent of the Italian Radiotelevision, have taken on the function of visual storytelling built with a journalistic slant and rigorous attention to the quality of the sources, have played the role diary archive for images whose warp is woven from stories, events and personalities from the world of politics, institutions, the economy, culture, entertainment, sport – from today and from the remote past as well.