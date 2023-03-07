Last Saturday the eagles of america they lost their undefeated record when they lost convincingly to the Azteca and by a 3-0 win against Pachuca.
The errors cost dearly in the lower part of the field, since both the goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez and Miguel Layún were booed by the respectable due to the errors committed in the game. Although, in general, the cream-blue defense made ‘water’.
In this regard, the journalist Alvaro Morales nothing was saved, and true to his custom, he railed against who is responsible for him for the win, who was in this case the Mexican goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez. In his social networks the driver of ESPN published that the goalkeeper is ‘unworthy’ for the team.
“The defense contributes, but I owed that ball and Óscar Jiménez could save it. He doesn’t measure up to Sacred Americanism. He has to concentrate! Hopefully the powerful offense draws and then wins.”public.
Minutes later, and with the second goal of the game where the ball went under Jiménez’s legs, Morales spoke about it.
“Close your legs, Oscar! Damn! The rivals fall over laughing. It is time for Malagon. It is an unworthy result for Sacred Americanism.”
And closed with: “It’s about time, Óscar, now… You are unworthy of Sacred Americanism, the only demanding entity of our football. Solve what you have to solve so that your career does not go to waste”the controversial commentator tweeted.
It looks complicated that again Oscar Jimenez defend the cream-blue goal for the next game, taking into account that now they face the Tigres as a visitor in one of the most attractive matches of the day. Likewise, it is expected that his place will be occupied indefinitely by Luis Malagón, who would be making his debut under the three Americanista sticks.
