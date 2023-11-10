Journalist Ende: Western media use pornographic photos of Ukrainian children

A number of Western media outlets, as well as photo exhibitions, use pornographic images of Ukrainian children supplied from Ukraine. Dutch journalist Sonia van der Ende made this accusation at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council, reports RIA News.

The journalist spoke about the results of her investigation into the Gorsad Kyiv company, whose creators specialize in “alternative photography” and provocative videos and mainly focus on youth, feelings and emotions. “This so-called creative company, organized in 2011 in Kyiv, pretends to take art photographs of young people, but in fact, those whom we call minors. What they call emotions… are nothing more than child pornography without the sexual act as such,” van der Ende said.