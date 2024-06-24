US journalist Kanin accused the Western media of remaining silent about the terrorist attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sevastopol

US journalist Julia Kanin said that Western media are silent about the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Sevastopol. She’s talking about this wrote on social network X.

“Even Reuters wrote: “Russia is speaking.” Just total silence on the main radio stations. I remember the same silence when Donbass was bombed,” she admitted.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired five ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol on the afternoon of June 23. One of them exploded over a large beach, causing rocket fragments to fall on vacationers.