The inhabitants of Reunion will collect their memories of the confinement, texts, drawings, objects, videos … Illustration (MAXPPP)

To preserve the memory of the confinement, the department of Reunion is embarking on a collection operation from its inhabitants. Objects, texts, videos, any evidence of this strange period is welcome. The initiative comes from the departmental archives, but also from the Lazaret de la Grande Chaloupe, a place of memory of another significant period of the island of the Indian Ocean. Gaël le Dantec, Reunion the 1st.

In Guyana, after six months of closure due to a health crisis, the cocoa market has finally reopened. Located in the town of Roura, about sixty kilometers from Cayenne, it offers fruits and vegetables grown by the Hmong community, settled in the region for about forty years. Manlia Song, farmer, at the microphone of Lindy Nédan, Guyana the 1st.

It is the largest seizure of cocaine ever made in Guyana: 594 kilos found in the port of Dégrad-des-cannes. Packaged in canvas bags, the drugs were ready to be placed in a container bound for Le Havre and Antwerp. Four people were arrested. In recent years, Guyana has become a privileged transit point for cocaine between Colombia and the European continent. With the plane as the main vector of transport, via travelers who hide the drugs on them.

Direction Martinique, where some sectors are counting on the end of year celebrations to make up for a difficult 2020. This is the case, in particular, with pig farmers who rely on quality, despite the price competition of imported meat. The report from a pig breeder by Fabrice Defrémont from Martinique the 1st.