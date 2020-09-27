Le Gosier, in Guadeloupe. (LEYLA VIDAL / MAXPPP)

Among the devices to contain the coronavirus epidemic in Guadeloupe, there is the tracing team of the general social security fund. Its investigators are responsible for calling sick people, but also suspected contact cases. Guadeloupe The 1st Sébastien Gilles. “Protect, test, isolate is the leitmotif of the health authorities in charge of the” contact tracing “operation. The person in charge of the operation, Doctor Florence Lacroix:” 25 people are mobilized 7 days a week. We call on all people positive cases because the labotaoires communicate the results to us and then we carry out the family and extra-family investigation, that is to say the professional environment. All contact cases (4 contact cases per patient on average) are requested to isolate themselves, to respect barrier gestures and to be tested. Last week, there were some 1000 new cases of Covid 19 in Guadeloupe, so 4000 “contatcs tracing” to manage. “

According to the SE UNSA union, at least 20 teachers are missing in the towns bordering the Maroni river. The union appealed to the rectorate of Guyana: Emmanuel Octavie, the deputy departmental secretary, told Laurent Marot.

Also in Guyana, Thursday, three managers of the mining company GOLD’OR appeared before the criminal court following record pollution observed in July 2018 in the town of Mana. The prosecution requested a penalty of € 80,000.



After two years of preparation, the company “Homard des Iles Saint-Pierre et Miquelon” will start its activity and export crustaceans to Europe. Administrative procedures, upgrading, traceability of local fishing: the journey has been long, but that promises Linda Saci.