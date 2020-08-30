Inauguration of Air Calédonie’s new ATR 42-500 on July 19, 2006, providing services between Noumea and the Loyalty Islands (Lifou, Maré, Ouvéa). (JULIEN CHAUVET / MAXPPP)

Consequence of the global health crisis: Air Calédonie planes could be grounded by the end of the year. Indeed, the pilots who provide service between the islands have not been able to complete their mandatory training. Anne-Claire Lévêque: “From the end of September we have a third of the pilots who lose their license, at the end of October another third and at the end of November, we no longer have any pilots”, explains an official. steps are being taken so that the pilots can be trained, possibly in Brisbane, Australia. ”

Plan Blanc in Guadeloupe

Since the launch of the White Plan, a week ago in Guadeloupe, the health services are getting organized. At the Institut Pasteur, despite the reinforcements, the workload remains difficult to manage. Biologist Stéphanie Guyomard explained it to Maryline Plaisir. “We try to favor symptomatic patients or who have been in contact with people affected by Covid”.

Record of births in Mayotte

9,770 births in 2019: Mayotte signs a new demographic record. A figure that exceeds that of 2017, with three-quarters of babies born to foreign mothers.

“Nou fé” in Reunion

Companies encourage Reunion Islanders to consume local products. 350 new articles benefit from the label “Nou la fé”, which means “We did it!”. Stéphane Enilorac went to the workshop of the Clinox company which manufactures made-to-measure stainless steel furniture for all catering trades in Saint-André.