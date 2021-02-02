The death notice is pronounced on December 17, 2020, at 10:38 p.m. After three hours of a regular meeting of the municipal council, the socialist mayor, Mathieu Hanotin, elected in June 2020, announced against all expectations that the grant granted to Journal of Saint-Denis (the JSD) will not be renewed. This means, in the short term, the impossibility of continuing the publication of this local weekly, with a circulation of nearly 50,000 copies and present on the Net. The last copy, bearing the number 1271, leaves the press at the end of January.

Created in 1986 by Marcelin Berthelot

First monthly, the JSD was created in 1986, under the aegis of the then mayor, the communist Marcelin Berthelot. It is then a question of replacing an obsolete municipal information brochure with a local newspaper. The bet was not anecdotal, and above all it was won. Very quickly, this new medium dealing with current events in the town of Saint-Denis, a large city in the northern suburbs of Paris, which today claims about 110,000 inhabitants, takes its marks. And gain readers. A few years later, in 1992, the JSD becomes weekly. It is distributed free of charge in every mailbox. And since there are at least 35,000, this requires a real tour de force for distributors every Wednesday.

All the local life

The newspaper gives rhythm to local life. The date of publication corresponds to the new posters of the Ecran cinema in the city center, then of the Gaumont complex, which has come to the Stade de France district to strengthen the cinematographic offer. The cinema is therefore present in its columns every week, like all the cultural news, in particular around the Gérard-Philipe Theater, national drama center. The sport is just as visible, with not only reports but also results from local clubs. Economic and social life is also prominent, as is political and institutional news, as the news unfolds, but without offering a forum for either side. We must add the many associative activities, in clubs, neighborhoods … Over time, the JSD becomes a strong bond of living together.

Real proximity newspaper, which sometimes made a little cringe every day the Parisian, which saw there a form of competition on part of its departmental edition (since disappeared in favor of regional pages), this original weekly quickly breaks its ties with the institution.

About ten journalists

To put it another way, the city of Saint-Denis allocates to the association Communiquer à Saint-Denis, editor of the JSD, a subsidy to finance the production of the newspaper and the salaries of the team of ten journalists. In 2020, this subsidy amounted to 770,000 euros, to which was added 280,000 euros in advertising revenue. The JSD immediately distinguished itself from the municipal press by its funding, but also by its operation: none of its articles is reread before publication by some elected official or administrative framework, the editorial staff functioning like any editorial staff, setting its choices and validating its comments .

Recognized professionalism

Without blissful neutrality, the JSD affirming strong, humanist, united left values, while opening up to various currents of thought. Operation which can be put in parallel with that of the public audiovisual sector, which receives an allocation from the State, garners advertising revenue and defines its content between professionals. It is moreover this professionalism recognized by the very official Commission of the identity card of professional journalists (CCIJP), granting the editors of the JSD the famous tricolor card, without the publication (not sold in newsstands) allowing this recognition in principle.

“An arbitrary and irresponsible decision”

At the end of last year, a divergence within the editorial staff, on the local treatment of the murder of Professor Samuel Paty, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, led to the resignation of the editorial director. Seizing on this crisis, as it may nevertheless exist in multiple editors at a given time, Mathieu Hanotin, although widely interviewed in the JSD before his election, cut to the quick. Since then, the reactions have been numerous and most of them indignant. Especially since, on the eve of this municipal council, the board of directors of Communiquer à Saint-Denis asked the mayor, in a letter, not to rush anything, committing to present as quickly as possible “A renewed management team”. After the stupor, in a few days a collective of readers was created who in the text of a petition entitled “Give us back our newspaper” writes: “Mr. Mayor, in these times of pandemic, deprive the Dionysians of the JSD, it is to deprive them even more of links with others, it is to aggravate the sufferings of confinement. Freedom of the press is already under attack across the country. Deleting a newspaper is serious in a democracy. Your decision is arbitrary and irresponsible. “ Words of anger, in the color of a famous little newspaper whose readers are always overflowing with passion.