Today, Wednesday, an official Jordanian source said that the State Security Court prosecutor has begun investigating the detainees in what is known as the recent “sedition” case.

The former head of the State Security Court, Fawaz Al-Baqour, told Al-Mamlaka TV, that the case (the sedition file), which the State Security Court Prosecutor started investigating today, “is considered one of the urgent cases in the investigations.”

“In the law, there is no time limit for conducting the investigation, and I estimate that the time period is not less than two months or a month and a half,” he added. “The State Security Court Prosecution will undertake the investigation of the case in terms of identifying the accused persons, determining the charges that should be assigned to them, collecting evidence and other evidence, and seizing the statements of witnesses or interrogating them. The state, for review and study, to ensure that the investigation file is complete or not.

“When the investigations are complete, the Public Prosecutor returns the entire case to the Public Prosecutor, so that after that, an indictment will be organized to be submitted to the court and the trial will be conducted in light of the indictment,” Baqour added.

Regarding the continuity of the decision to prevent publication in the case, Al-Baqour said: “The ban on publication in the case continues as long as it remains in the investigation stage, and I think when the case is referred to the State Security Court, the procedures will be done publicly and published, except in some exceptional cases such as breaching public order or Cases of minors in which trials are secret. “