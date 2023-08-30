This came during a session held by the Jordanian government, on Wednesday, headed by Al-Khasawneh, to listen to a presentation by the delegation consisting of the Jordanian Minister of Finance, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan. American and Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Last May, the International Monetary Fund team and the Jordanian authorities reached an expert-level agreement on the sixth review of the economic reform program supported by the Fund through the Extended Financing Program, which will raise the total financing disbursements since the program began in 2020 to 1,300 million Special Drawing Rights. (about $1.75 billion).

Al-Khasawneh stressed the importance of the successes achieved for Jordan, through the completion of the six revisions of the current extended facilitation program with the International Monetary Fund, which strengthened the financial and monetary stability of Jordan and spared it the inflationary pressures that similar neighboring oil-importing economies were exposed to, in addition to the stability and progress of Jordan in the ratings of credit rating agencies. international.

Al-Khasawneh also directed work to continue this constructive cooperation with the International Monetary Fund within the framework of the existing program that was developed by the relevant Jordanian ministries and institutions, which ends in March of next year.

On the other hand, the Jordanian Cabinet decided to approve the reasons for the draft administrative organization system for the Government Procurement Department for the year 2023.

The draft system comes for the purposes of re-preparing the organizational structure of the Government Procurement Department on scientific bases, taking into account the tasks of the department contained in the government procurement system, the strategic directions of the department, and the guideline for restructuring departments issued by the Prime Ministry.

The system project also aims to address some of the existing imbalances in the administrative structure, and to restructure the department’s administrative units according to best practices.