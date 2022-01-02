This amendment had caused a fistfight under the dome of Parliament during last Tuesday’s session, for which, on Sunday, Parliament Speaker Abdel Karim Al-Daghmi apologized.

On Tuesday, matters developed when the Council began discussing the amendment, and whether adding the word “Jordanian women” was a necessity or a linguistic addition.

At that point, the discussion about the priority of talking and discussion escalated into fistfights that necessitated the adjournment of the session for half an hour.

After the session resumed, a new fistfight broke out between the deputies when one of them refused to accept an apology from the parliament speaker, which led to the adjournment of the session.

Commenting on what happened, Al-Daghmi said at the opening of his morning legislative session, Sunday, to complete the discussion of the draft amendment to the constitution for the year 2021, that “what happened is happening in the parliaments of the world, knowing that the error is not subject to measurement.”

He also expressed his hope that what happened would not happen again, stressing that it is “rejected in form and content.”

On Sunday, the Jordanian House of Representatives will hold another evening session after adjourning the session on Tuesday twice, and postponing its date to Wednesday and then Thursday, to settle the date on Sunday.

Since the adjournment of Tuesday’s session, efforts have been made to conclude a reconciliation between deputies, but “it seems that it has not succeeded.”

Representatives Shadi Freij and Andre Hawari complained to the Legal Committee in the House of Representatives against Representative Hassan Al-Riyati, who in turn complained to them and to Fadi Al-Adwan, Abdul Rahman Al-Awaysha, Ahmed Al-Sarahna and Wael Razzouk, according to Jordanian media.

Al-Daghmi explained that he “transferred what happened to the Parliamentary Legal Committee, as it has the mandate and competence to consider it and to recommend to the parliament the decisions it reached, which will be considered by the House of Representatives … the holder of the general mandate,” stressing that the parliament “will decide what it deems appropriate.”

Al-Daghmi also apologized to MP Raed Al-Samirat, who accepted Al-Daghmi’s apology, after verbal altercations between them during last Tuesday’s session.