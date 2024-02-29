Al-Ittihad (Oman)

Dr. Muhannad Al-Mubaidin, Minister of Government Communications and the official spokesman for the Jordanian government, confirmed that the two-state solution is still possible, and must remain possible, as it is the strategic choice of the Arabs to reach a solution not only to the war in Gaza but to the entire Palestinian issue, and to restore the political path to peace.

During exclusive statements to the Al-Ittihad News Center, Al-Mubaideen stressed the necessity of stopping the war, which has caused great pain and severe destruction to the Palestinian brothers, so that talking about the next political solution becomes possible.

He continued: “For the region to enjoy lasting peace, the two-state solution must be implemented, which is the solution that the world stands by and calls for. Here I reiterate that His Majesty the King led great efforts and toured the world to convince him of the necessity of stopping the Israeli killing machine and sitting at the negotiating table and accepting the two-state solution.” May the Palestinians enjoy their right to their state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Holy Jerusalem as its capital, and may prosperity spread throughout the entire region.”

Al-Mubaideen stressed that the war on Gaza showed the world the necessity of reconsidering the mechanism of action of the UN Security Council, especially since it was unable to stop the war and take effective decisions.

He continued: When the Arab group saw the weakness of the will of the Security Council, it went to the United Nations General Assembly and took a decision from it by an overwhelming majority, and although it was a non-binding decision, it was the weakest belief in the issue of international action, and this shows the need to reconsider the decision-making system in the Council. International security.