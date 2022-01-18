AMMAN (Reuters) – The Jordanian stock market rose on Tuesday, after it was supported by purchases in leading shares such as the petroleum refinery, amid weak liquidity and limited demand from small investors.

The general index of shares closed 0.23 percent higher to 2186.71 points, while the trading value amounted to 4.3 million dinars (6.06 million dollars), compared to 5.4 million in the previous session.

Phosphate mines rose 0.39 percent to 17.96 dinars, and Jordan Kuwait Bank shares 0.69% to 1.45 dinars.

The Bank of Jordan share rose 1.83 percent to 2.23 dinars, and the Petroleum Refinery share 0.56 percent to 3.61 dinars.