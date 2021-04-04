The Jordanian government implicated Hamza bin Hussein, former crown prince and half-brother of King Abdullah II, in a conspiracy with an “external opposition” to “destabilize the country’s national security.«. It is the continuation of the operation carried out on Saturday by the country’s security services, which ended the arrest of a score of people, including a member of the royal family itself, a former adviser to the current monarch -the former Finance Minister Basem Awadalá, considered the promoter of the country’s great economic reforms- and several tribal chiefs who consider themselves close to Hamza himself.

According to the complaint made by the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister, Ayman al Safadi, days ago (it was not specified when) “communications” between people around Prince Hamza with “outside organizations, including the so-called foreign opposition”, were detected to “incite (actions) against national security ”. Nevertheless, the aforementioned himself denied on the eve of having participated in any conspiracy and blamed it all on an attempt by the powers of the Jordanian State to silence any critical voice.

In a video sent by the king’s half-brother to the BBC, he argues that he is not “responsible for the collapse of governance, the corruption and incompetence that has prevailed in our governance structure for the past 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse. And I am not responsible for the lack of faith that people have in their institutions. In the tape, he also stated that the head of the Jordanian Army General Staff had notified him that he should be under house arrest, but military sources later clarified that they only warned him to stop “disturbing the internal order” of the country.

In response, the Jordanian deputy prime minister on Sunday criticized the “distorted messages” sent by the former crown prince (The current king removed this status in 2004 for the benefit of his son, Huséin bin Abdullah). As reported by Europa Press, he criticized that Hamza would only seek to arouse sympathy among the local and foreign population, coinciding with “his activities to incite activities aimed at undermining national security.”

In general terms, “Prince Hamza sought to mobilize local figures for actions designed to harm national security”he told the Jordanian official Petra agency. He also added that “People linked to foreign security services” contacted the prince’s wife and they even offered him a plane “to evacuate them immediately from Jordan to another country”, some “acts and movements” that according to the government official “have been contained and nipped in the bud”

The monarch Abdullah II himself has spoken directly with Prince Hamza, according to the deputy prime minister, to “dissuade him from these activities” and solve this entire crisis “Constituting a deviation from Hashemite traditions and values” within the family environment. One of the things that the now defendant harshly criticized in his video is that “it has reached a point where no one can speak or express their opinion about anything without being intimidated, arrested, harassed and threatened.”

International support



During the last hours, the monarch received calls from King Mohamed VI of Morocco, King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa of Bahrain, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, and the Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf al Ahmad al Jaber al Saba. All of them expressed “the total solidarity of their countries with Jordan” and “their support for all measures and decisions taken by Jordan to safeguard its security and stability.”

Conversely, One of the most critical voices with the operation has been that of Queen Noor, widow of the late monarch Huséin I and mother precisely of the former crown prince -who was the favorite son of the old king-. For this reason he wanted to publicly launch a message of support in favor of “the innocent victims of this evil slander.”

«I pray that truth and justice prevail for all innocent victims of this evil slander. May God bless you and keep you safe, “Noor wrote in a message on his Twitter account and in which he does not explicitly refer to any of those affected by the latest operations.