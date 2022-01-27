The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said on Thursday that the Jordanian army had killed 27 smugglers, who tried to infiltrate the border with Syria to smuggle large quantities of drugs, according to the Ammon News Agency.

And the Jordanian army said in a statement that, “in implementation of the directives of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to change the rules of engagement, the eastern military region carried out at dawn today, Thursday, in coordination with the security services, simultaneous specific operations on several fronts within the area of ​​responsibility, through which attempts to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotics were thwarted.” , coming from Syrian territory to Jordanian territory.

An official military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army stated that the newly established rules of engagement have been applied with smugglers who were supported by other armed groups, which led to the killing of 27 people, the injury of a number of smugglers and their escape into the Syrian depth, and because of the difficult weather conditions. As the snow accumulated, a preliminary inspection of the area was conducted, and large quantities of narcotics were found, indicating that searches and searches are still in progress to ensure that the area is free from the presence of people and narcotics.

The source confirmed that the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army is continuing and applying the newly established rules of engagement and will strike with an iron hand and deal with force and firmness with any infiltration or smuggling attempts to protect the borders, and to prevent anyone who tempts himself to tamper with Jordan’s national security.