The official Jordanian News Agency (Petra) quoted a source in the Jordanian army command as saying: “Through monitoring and follow-up, the plane was controlled and shot down, and it was found that it was carrying an amount of narcotic crystal.”

The source added, “The seized items were transferred to the competent authorities.”

He stressed that “the Armenian armed forces always stand on the lookout for anyone who tries to harm the security of the country and the citizen.”

War on drugs

The Jordanian army announces from time to time that it has thwarted smuggling of weapons and drugs, especially Captagon pills, from Syria to the Kingdom.

On July 24, the Jordanian army shot down a drone that was carrying drugs coming from Syria.

On the same day, a joint Jordanian-Syrian committee held its first meeting in Amman to discuss combating drug smuggling across the border between the two countries.