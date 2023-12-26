'Jocker 2' the movie is scheduled to release on October 4, 2024 and many fans are waiting for its release. However, just a few hours ago, one of the film's producers, Todd Phillips, has published on his Instagram account some photographs that would belong to the scenes of this new installment. It should be noted that a few months ago some images of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck were leaked, these photographs shook the entire internet.

These new scenes from the film leave us clues about what this new plot would be about and how the love story of the Joker and Harley Quinn would begin. Here we show you these new scenes from 'The Joker 2' with the pop star Lady Gaga.

Trailer 'The Joker 2'

New scenes from the movie 'Joker 2'

The new scenes shown in these photographs of 'The Joker 2' were published by the producer Todd Phillips. In the first image, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is seen locked in a room, looking down, only his profile is visible through the door opening. This room gives the appearance of being a cell, since a series is engraved on the wooden door itself.

Producer Todd Phillip released these images as a Christmas gift to fans. Photo: capture by @toddphillip See also Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

In the second leaked image, you can see Lady Gaga impersonating Dr. Harley Quinn, looking compassionately at the Joker. As is known from the previous films of 'The Joker', he manages to make his co-star fall in love with him so that she frees him from the sanatorium where he was locked up. And it seems that this new sequel is going to follow that line of the DC Comics characters.

New images of Lady Gaga with her patient 'The Joker'. Photo: capture by @toddphillip

What were the first leaked images of 'The Joker 2'?

'The Joker', the first film, won several awards and was nominated 11 times for the Oscar awards (he won two statuettes). That is why when a sequel was announced, many fans found it unnecessary. However, when the first images were leaked, many critics changed their minds. These first images show Joaquin Phoenix like the Joker running through the streets of Gotham City with his double.